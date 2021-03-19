PODCAST: Fall 2021 hybrid options detailed

Happy Spring Break! Podcasts won’t be uploading the week of the break, but listen to today’s State Hornet Podcast detailing fall 2021’s hybrid course options and more, then tune in this weekend and after the break for more State Hornet Podcast Network content.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State students should expect to return to campus in fall 2021, provost says

Sac State registrar outlines spring 2021 Letter Grade/No Credit grading option

Sac State dean of engineering and computer science will depart after the spring semester

Bye Bye, Bunky: Sac state women’s basketball coach will not return

Former ICE detainee continues activism, credits music for transformative healing

Have a story you’d like to see covered on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected]