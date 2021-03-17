Bye Bye Bunky: Sac state women’s basketball coach will not return

Sac State women’s basketball head coach Bunky Harkleroad during a huddle with the team on March 9 against Montana State at the Big Sky Conference tournament. Harkleroad’s contract was not renewed after eight seasons with the Hornets

After eight seasons as head coach of the Sac State women’s basketball team, Bunky Harkleroad will not return next year for a ninth season according to Sac State Athletic Director Mark Orr.

Harkleroad had a 3-22 overall record and 2-18 Big Sky conference record in the 2020-2021 season. During his tenure at Sac State, the women’s basketball team went 88-151 overall record and 58-94 Big Sky conference record.

“We appreciate the eight years of service Coach Harkleroad gave to Hornet basketball,” Orr said in a statement. “I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

After consecutive winning seasons at the beginning of his career, Harkleroad followed that up by leading the Hornets to six consecutive losing seasons, including three seasons with single digit wins.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly .