Sac State registrar outlines spring 2021 Letter Grade/No Credit grading option

Sacramento State students will be able to change their grade basis for spring 2021 starting April 5 and the option will be available until May 14, according to a SacSend email from University Registrar Danielle Ambrose on Thursday.

Students will have two grading options for this semester: the traditional Sac State grading policy or a Letter Grade/No Credit grading policy.

The Letter Grade/No Credit option will be applied differently to undergraduate and graduate courses and was defined by Ambrose in the email.

ABC/No Credit (For undergraduate level courses)

An (A, A-),( B+, B, B-), (C+, C, C-) grade will count toward GPA,

a No Credit (NC) for the course will not count toward GPA.

AB/No Credit (For graduate level courses)

An (A, A-), (B+, B, B-) grade will count toward GPA,

a No Credit (NC) will not count toward GPA.

If students choose not to change their grade basis to a Letter Grade/No Credit option, they will be graded by the traditional grading policy followed by most classes according to Ambrose.