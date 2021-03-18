Sac State registrar outlines spring 2021 Letter Grade/No Credit grading option
Students can begin changing grade basis April 5
March 18, 2021
Sacramento State students will be able to change their grade basis for spring 2021 starting April 5 and the option will be available until May 14, according to a SacSend email from University Registrar Danielle Ambrose on Thursday.
Students will have two grading options for this semester: the traditional Sac State grading policy or a Letter Grade/No Credit grading policy.
The Letter Grade/No Credit option will be applied differently to undergraduate and graduate courses and was defined by Ambrose in the email.
ABC/No Credit (For undergraduate level courses)
-
An (A, A-),( B+, B, B-), (C+, C, C-) grade will count toward GPA,
a No Credit (NC) for the course will not count toward GPA.
AB/No Credit (For graduate level courses)
-
An (A, A-), (B+, B, B-) grade will count toward GPA,
a No Credit (NC) will not count toward GPA.
If students choose not to change their grade basis to a Letter Grade/No Credit option, they will be graded by the traditional grading policy followed by most classes according to Ambrose.
