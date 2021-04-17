NO LIMITS PODCAST: Sacramento Kings’ playoffs chances dashed, Jake Paul challenges Ben Askren
April 17, 2021
This week on No Limits, Mack and Garry suffer through another segment of the “Royal Check-In” analyzing the Sacramento Kings’ Thursday night loss and how it has more or less barred them from entry into the playoffs this year.
After, the two discuss their personal “Rants of the Week” before weighing in on the recently-announced Jake Paul vs Ben Askren boxing exhibition match.
Music: Downtown by Bensound
View our comment policy here.