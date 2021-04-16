Sac State women’s basketball makes splash hire of Mark Campbell

The decorated former Oregon Duck looks to revamp the program

Oregon+women%27s+basketball+associate+head+coach+Mark+Campbell+instructs+players+at+a+practice+on+October+7%2C2015.+Sac+State+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+made+a+splash+hire+with+the+naming+of+Mark+Campbell%2C+who+once+helped+lead+University+of+Oregon+to+the+final+four%2C+as+the+program%E2%80%99s+next+head+coach.%0A%28Steven+Ahn%2F+Daily+Emerald%29

Oregon women’s basketball associate head coach Mark Campbell instructs players at a practice on October 7,2015. Sac State women’s basketball made a splash hire with the naming of Mark Campbell, who once helped lead University of Oregon to the final four, as the program’s next head coach. (Steven Ahn/ Daily Emerald)

Jordan Latimore
April 16, 2021

The Sacramento State women’s basketball team will have new leadership, hiring Mark Campbell to serve as the team’s next head coach. 

The full details of Campbell’s departure from Oregon and hiring at Sac State will be explained at a future press conference according to Robert Barsanti, assistant communications director for Hornet Sports.

Campbell, who had served as an assistant coach with the University of Oregon since 2015, helped lead the Ducks to three straight PAC-12 titles and five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, and kept the Ducks as a top-10 seed in the west during those five seasons. 

RELATED: Bye Bye, Bunky: Sac state women’s basketball coach will not return

“It is an honor to be named the next head coach for Sacramento State’s women’s basketball program,” Campbell in a Hornet Athletics press release. “I’m looking forward to working with each of [the players], my staff and the department as we work hard to build a championship culture.”

Story continues below tweet 

After five straight of winning 10 or fewer games and going 3-22 in their 2021 campaign, the Hornets will be looking for a seismic turnaround in their program with the hire of Campbell.

Related Stories
(file photo) Sacramento State's sophomore guard Jordan Olivares drives in for a layup against Southern Utah on February 18, 2021 at the Nest. the Hornets’ got an upset win against the University of Montana in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Monday.
Sac State women’s basketball team pulls off huge upset in tournament opener
Sac State junior guard Summer Menke and Montana State freshman forward Lexi Deden fight to box each other out for a rebound during their second round game of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The Hornets committed 21 turnovers in the season ending loss. (Photo courtesy of Big Sky Conference)
Sac State women’s basketball crashes back to earth in season ending loss
Sac State women's basketball team lined up together, interlocking arms during the national anthem on Jan. 28, 2021. The Hornets are 1-13 overall and 1-9 in the Big Sky conference.
Sac State women’s basketball 0-11 start is worst since 2003-04 season