STATE HORNET PODCAST, MON 3/1: Black History Month recap, this weekend in sports

Happy March! On this Monday edition of The State Hornet Podcast, podcast staffers Gavin Rock and Rose Vega discuss some of the biggest stories from over the weekend.

Some of the stories include a Black History Month-themed playlist by arts and entertainment writer Khalil Bourgoub highlighting influential Black musicians in different eras and a profile on Sacramento State environmental science professor James Reede. Reede’s community activist mother worked alongside many prominent civil rights activists such as Martin Luther King Jr., Harry Belafonte and A. Philip Randolph and influenced Reede’s own career of civil rights work.

By the way, The State Hornet Podcast now releases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with different hosts each episode. Be sure to check out last week’s episodes for all the news you might have missed.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

