NO LIMITS PODCAST 2/28: ‘2021 All-Star Snub Team’

On this episode of No Limits, hosts Garry Singh and Mack Ervin III discuss what Garry referred to as the “All-Star Snub Team” and the Sacramento Kings season that Mack described as “everything that can go wrong [having] gone wrong” in the newest edition of the Royal Check-In.

Then, the duo premieres two new segments, the “Rant of the Week,” where each host gets their biggest sports world gripe off their chest, and “Too Hot to Handle,” discussing the most controversial play or event of the week.

Music: Downtown by Bensound