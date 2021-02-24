STATE HORNET PODCAST, WED 2/24: HEERF Grants, ‘CARmencement’

The State Hornet Podcast now releases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a rotating cast of hosts.

On this episode, podcast staffer Mack Ervin III and editor-in-chief Max Connor go over the latest round of HEERF grants for students, the announcement of Sacramento State’s drive-through “CARmencement” ceremony and more.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

FAQ: What you need to know about Sac State’s HEERF grant distribution

Sac State permanently closes vision center, optometry services eliminated

Sac State announces drive-through commencement for 2020 and 2021 graduates

Swarm Report Feb. 21: baseball and women’s tennis lose

E-Swarm Report: Resounding victories for League and Valorant

Have a story you’d like to see covered on the podcast? Get in touch with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or through our email address, [email protected]