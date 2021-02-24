STATE HORNET PODCAST, WED 2/24: HEERF Grants, ‘CARmencement’
February 24, 2021
The State Hornet Podcast now releases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a rotating cast of hosts.
On this episode, podcast staffer Mack Ervin III and editor-in-chief Max Connor go over the latest round of HEERF grants for students, the announcement of Sacramento State’s drive-through “CARmencement” ceremony and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
FAQ: What you need to know about Sac State’s HEERF grant distribution
Sac State permanently closes vision center, optometry services eliminated
Sac State announces drive-through commencement for 2020 and 2021 graduates
Swarm Report Feb. 21: baseball and women’s tennis lose
E-Swarm Report: Resounding victories for League and Valorant
