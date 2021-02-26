STATE HORNET PODCAST, FRI 2/26: Faculty Senate, St. Francis protest

Rahul Lal

Robbie Pierce
February 26, 2021

The State Hornet Podcast now releases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a rotating cast of hosts.

On this episode, podcast editor Robbie Pierce ends the week by recapping the most recent Faculty Senate meeting, protests by St. Francis High School students over a classmate found in blackface, the ‘World’s Worst Expo’ streetwear market and more.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

 

Show Notes:

