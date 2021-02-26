STATE HORNET PODCAST, FRI 2/26: Faculty Senate, St. Francis protest
February 26, 2021
The State Hornet Podcast now releases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a rotating cast of hosts.
On this episode, podcast editor Robbie Pierce ends the week by recapping the most recent Faculty Senate meeting, protests by St. Francis High School students over a classmate found in blackface, the ‘World’s Worst Expo’ streetwear market and more.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
