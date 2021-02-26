Swarm Report Feb. 25: Both basketball programs suffer losses to Weber State

Each day, The State Hornet will recap all the action from the day of sports at Sacramento State. Both basketball teams fell to Weber State on Thursday.

Sac State women’s basketball team blows 16-point lead to Weber State

The Sacramento State women’s basketball team lost a big lead in the second half and could not recover, losing 79-73 and handing a winless Weber State team their first victory of the season Thursday.

The Hornets (2-18, 2-15 Big Sky) started fast and strong, forcing eight Wildcat turnovers getting to the free-throw line and scoring 43 points in the first half. Sophomore guard Jordan Olivares had a career-high 22 points on 7-9 shooting from the field and was perfect from three-point range (3-3). Redshirt sophomore guard Sarah Abney followed behind with 16 points of her own, including pouring in four 3-pointers and a clutch corner three in the 4th quarter.

The Hornets went into the 3rd quarter with a 16-point lead, and everything went downhill from there. They were outscored 26-7 in the 3rd quarter thanks to big performances by forward Daryn Hickok, who scored a game-high 25 points, and Ashley Thoms, who had 14 points. The Wildcats (1-17, 1-14 Big Sky) had five players score in the double figures.

The Hornets struggled to defend the Wildcats inside the paint and had costly turnovers down the stretch.

The Hornets will have a chance at revenge Saturday at 11 a.m. when they face the Wildcats again.

Sac State men’s basketball falls to 1-6 in the last month

It was a battle through and through, but the end result wasn’t desirable, as the Hornets lost 82-73 to the Weber State Wildcats on Thursday.

The Hornets (7-9, 4-7 Big Sky) held the Wildcats (15-5, 10-3 Big Sky) to 0-4 on 3-point shooting early and 23% from deep for the game. The Wildcats are a good shooting team, so this was huge but not enough. The Hornets had four double-digit scorers led by senior guard Bryce Fowler, who had a team-high 19 points.

Gallery | 5 Photos Sara Nevis : Sacramento State senior guard Christian Terrell (35) attempts a layup past Weber State Wildcats center Dontay Bassett (21) during the second half during the conference game at the Nest at Sac State Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Terrell had 10 points in the game.

The game was back and forth until the final five minutes of the game, when the Wildcats jumped ahead to a 10-point lead. The Hornets were outrebounded 30-29 and struggled from deep, only shooting 30%.

“There’s seven plays I had in my mind where we did some un-Sac State like things, that resulted in buckets for them,” head coach Brian Katz said. “It’s score, stop, score. That’s the game.”

The Hornets look to avenge the loss with their rematch against the Wildcats, Saturday at 11:05 a.m.

Baseball cancels one series and schedules another

The Sac State men’s baseball team (1-2) was set for their home opener to kick off at John Smith Field on Thursday against Pacific University, but the game and series was postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing in the Tigers’ program.

Sac State moved quickly to add games, pivoting to host the Texas State Bobcats to a three-game series, starting with a doubleheader Saturday with the first pitch at 2 p.m.

The Hornets opened the season last weekend dropping 2-of-3 against Arizona State University.