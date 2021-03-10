Limited fans to be allowed at Sac State sporting events

FILE PHOTO: A sky view shows John Smith Field at Sacramento State from above Oct. 28, 2020. Sac State will allow up to 100 attendees at outdoor ticketed events starting April 1.

It has been a long year for Sacramento State, having to hold all sports competition with no fans. For friends, family and fans of Sacramento State athletes, Wednesday brought great news nearly one year in the making.

Per guidelines set by the California Department of Public Health, Sac State will be allowed starting April 1 to have up to 100 attendees at outdoor ticketed sporting events, which includes baseball, softball, track and field, and soccer, according to a press release for Sac State Athletics.

These 100 fans will be made up of family members of student-athletes and coaches, as well as a limited amount designated for Sac State students, faculty and staff.Sacramento County is currently in the purple tier of COVID-related guidelines.

Once Sacramento county downgrades into the red tier, the guidelines would allow Sac State to allow spectators at 20% capacity, which is about 4,200 viewers at Hornet Stadium and 240 spectators at John Smith Field for baseball.