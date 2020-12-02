STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Think Tank Music

Stinger Sound Sessions is a series showcasing the talents of local artists for our Sacramento State audience. This week’s session features the music collective from Think Tank Music, which consists of Jesse Hanes, founder of Think Tank Music; JJ the Messiah, lyricist; Mateo Briscoe, singer, songwriter and guitar; Jesse Szaboo, producer, guitar and bass; Sara, vocalist and songwriter; and J.P., singer, songwriter and composer. The artists perform original songs brought to you from the Think Tank Production Studio in Sacramento.

Enjoy and look out for the next Stinger Sound Sessions.