PODCAST SPOTLIGHT: President Nelsen talks campus reopening, student fees, future commencements

On this episode of State Hornet: Spotlight, Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen talks to State Hornet podcast editor Robbie Pierce and editor-in-chief Max Connor about when and how campus might reopen, the reasons student tuition and fees have not been reduced, the future of commencement ceremonies, when sports will return and more. Nelsen also talks about his personal history, from growing up on a ranch in Montana to being forced to apply for a college scholarship as part of a punishment from his English teacher in high school.

Music:

Inspired by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3918-inspired

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/