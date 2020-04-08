STREAMING PICK OF THE WEEK: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ is one of the most underrated shows

Every week, I’ll be recommending a film or television show currently available on certain streaming websites. New or old, it does not matter. I’ll recommend anything that I feel should be seen by many people.

Right now I’m sure many of us are trying to find a new show to binge-watch while we’re at home. So instead of rewatching a show you’ve watched over and over again, why not watch a show you haven’t seen?

Hopefully you make that show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” A unique and funny show that didn’t gain a big enough audience when it was airing.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” focuses on Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) as she moves from New York all the way to West Covina, California to get with her old crush Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III). From there, she makes new friends but also comes to terms with the reality of the actions she made based on love.

Judging by the title and the description, you might think this show will play into stereotypes of women, like the titular ‘crazy ex-girlfriend,’ but it couldn’t stray any farther from those. Creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna craft a show that plays with romantic comedy tropes to comment on gender roles as well as feminine and mental health issues.

The show starts off as a commentary on the problematic stereotypes of romantic comedies but blossoms into a show about coming to terms with living with a mental illness and becoming your own person.

A lot of films and television pride themselves on their diversity and progressiveness but sometimes it comes off as more of an act. Not in this show. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” lets people of different ethnicities, sexual orientation and those with mental disorders occupy major roles because that’s just the way life is.

While the show has a very humorous tone, it’s still able to discuss the kind of topics previously mentioned in a smart and realistic manner. Who knew you could make a song about getting a diagnosis for a mental disorder not only funny but sincere as well?

Which brings me to one of my favorite things about this show, the songs.

What really sets “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” apart from other shows is that it is a musical. With some exceptions like “Glee” or the currently running “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” it’s hard to find many shows that utilize the musical genre.

There isn’t a genre of music the show didn’t do. They did big classical musical numbers with “West Covina,” R&B with “I Go To the Zoo” and ‘80s pop with “Let’s Generalize About Men.” With over 100 songs created for the show, it’s hard to pick a favorite.

The song “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal” even won an Emmy.

With its uniquely funny approach to tackling real issues, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is easily one of my favorite shows. I love the characters and their growth. Rebecca has one of the best and well thought-out arcs I’ve seen in awhile.

She confronts her own toxic traits and becomes a much stronger person. They handle her having Borderline Personality Disorder in a way that never stigmatizes the disorder.

Even though the show ran for four seasons with 62 episodes, and Bloom was able to snag a Golden Globe for her performance, it was met with abysmal ratings. The show was so successful with its small fan base, that CW, the channel the show aired on, let the show run those four years anyway.

With ratings that low, I’m going to assume you probably haven’t watched this show and now is a better time than ever to check it out. I highly recommend you watch this wonderfully unique series that deserves more love than it got while it was on the air.

All episodes of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” are currently streaming on Netflix.