#SacStateSays: ‘When did you last wash your hands?’
Are you worried about the coronavirus?
March 10, 2020
In light of the COVID-19 disease, the coronavirus has been a recurrent topic at Sacramento State and in the community.
The University plans to remain open as of now according to president Robert T. Nelsen’s emails on Tuesday.
We asked students when did they last wash their hands and for their thoughts on the coronavirus uproar.
