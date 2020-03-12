STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Coronavirus update, Super Tuesday and more
March 12, 2020
The State Hornet is bringing biweekly broadcasts to Sacramento State. Our third broadcast includes updates about the coronavirus, students participating in Super Tuesday on campus a and thoughts on the next Bachelorette being from Sacramento.
