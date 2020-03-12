STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Coronavirus update, Super Tuesday and more

Kelly Kiernan

The State Hornet is bringing biweekly broadcasts to Sacramento State. Our third broadcast includes updates about the coronavirus, students participating in Super Tuesday on campus a and thoughts on the next Bachelorette being from Sacramento.

RELATED: Sac State computer science associate professor ‘held by the shoulders and escorted’ from Calaveras Hall

RELATED: Sac State president announces no campus closure despite Sacramento coronavirus patient

RELATED: CRIME MAP: Sac State police make arrest for indecent exposure

RELATED: Sac State students participate in Super Tuesday by voting on campus

RELATED: #SacStateSays: ‘When did you last wash your hands?’

RELATED: Sac State men’s basketball team drops Big Sky play finale 76-72

RELATED: #SacStateSays: ‘Thoughts on the Bachelorette being from Sacramento?’