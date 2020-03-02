Crime Map: Sac State Police arrest person for indecent exposure

Campus Crime Map for the week of Feb. 21

Every week The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

For the week of Feb. 21, 13 crimes were reported in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log.

Among these crimes, police arrested a male for indecent exposure charges for masturbating in the University Library Wednesday.

Additionally, police received a report of a man brandishing a hunting knife and mentioning the coronavirus near the Welcome Center on Wednesday. The incident led to police issuing a crime alert Thursday morning.

The Sac State Police Department has since issued an update that the suspect was arrested later Thursday.

A sexual assault that occurred in November of last year was also reported by a Campus Security Officer.

Check out the map below to see where these crimes occurred.

Report of Theft

Location: Lot 8

Reported on: Feb. 21, 2020 at 11:16 a.m.

Description: Victim reported several items were taken from her vehicle on Feb. 19, 2020, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Status: Case Closed Feb. 21, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure ll

Reported on: Feb. 21, 2020 at 11:46 a.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred sometime between 8:45 and 11:35 a.m.

Status: Case Closed on Feb. 22, 2020

Sexual Assault

Location: On Campus

Reported on: Feb. 21, 2020 at 12:46 p.m.

Description: Police received information that was provided to a campus security authority (CSA) of a sexual assault that occurred on campus on Nov. 17, 2019.

Status: Open Case

Driving Under Influence of Drugs/Alcohol

Location: Lot 2

Reported on: Feb 22, 2020 at 2:15 a.m.

Description: Officer Nathan Rice conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Driving Under Influence of Drugs/Alcohol

Location: Del Norte Hall

Reported on: Feb. 22, 2020 at 4:24 a.m.

Description: CSO Zhang observed a suspicious vehicle parked on the sidewalk adjacent to Del Norte Hall, the driver appeared to be asleep in the vehicle. Officer Jon Parker responded. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Status: Arrest

Report of Theft

Location: The WELL

Reported on: Feb. 24, 2020 at 11:24 a.m.

Description: Victim reported several items were stolen from a locker. Occurred between 9 and 10 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Burglary

Location: Draper Hall

Reported on: Feb 24, 2020 at 7:52 p.m.

Description: Burglary report. Several personal items stolen. Occurred between Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. and Feb. 24, at 8 a.m.

Status: Case Closed on Feb. 25, 2020

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Location: Parking Structure l

Reported on: Feb 25, 2020 at 10:35 a.m.

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred between 7 and 10:30 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: Mariposa Hall

Reported on: Feb. 25, 2020 at 11:27 a.m.

Description: Victim reported items were stolen from a backpack. Occurred between 11:15 and 11:20 a.m.

Status: Open Case

Report of Theft

Location: Sequoia Hall

Reported on: Feb. 26, 2020 at 12:54 p.m.

Description: Victim reported his bicycle was stolen. Occurred between Feb. 24 and Feb. 26.

Status: Case Closed on Feb. 27, 2020

Indecent Exposure

Location: University Library

Reported on: Feb. 26, 2020 at 2:59 p.m.

Description: Report of a male subject masturbating in public. Officers made contact with the subject, he was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail for indecent exposure.

Status: Arrest

Report of Theft

Location: American River Courtyard

Reported on: Feb 26, 2020 at 9:59 p.m.

Description: Victim reported her wallet was stolen. Occurred on Feb. 25 at 9 p.m.

Status: Open Case

Exhibiting Weapon in Threatening Manner

Location: American River Courtyard

Reported on: Feb. 26, 2020 at 11:30 p.m.

Description: At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2020, Sacramento State Police received a report of a man who displayed a hunting knife to two students who were walking just south of the Welcome Center. No threats were made but the man warned the students to watch their surroundings, mumbled something about the coronavirus, and then walked away. The man was described as a white male in his 40s with gray hair, wearing a dark hoodie; he also had Birkenstock-style shoes and a scarf over his face. The man was wearing a tan backpack and a construction or EMT-style work belt with a lower satchel on the right side.

Status: Open Case