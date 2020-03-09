SacStateSays: ‘Thoughts on the Bachelorette being from Sacramento?’

Brooke Uhlenhop and Luis Platero

Sacramento native Clare Crawley was announced as the lead for season 16 of ABC’s hit show “The Bachelorette” on Good Morning America Monday. The hairdresser, who still lives in Sacramento, has been on the franchise shows four other times.

Her first stint with the show was in 2014 on season 18 of “The Bachelor” when she came in second place. Production made their way to Sacramento back in 2014 and will soon return as Crawley’s season starts shooting mid March.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions from Bachelor fanatics everywhere.

The State Hornet went out to get students reactions to the next Bachelorette being from Sacramento and the city being showcased on one of nation’s the biggest shows.