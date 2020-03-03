Sac State students participate in Super Tuesday by voting on campus

Kelly Kiernan and Mercy Sosa|March 3, 2020

A+check-in+counselor+at+Modoc+Hall+assists+voters+for+Super+Tuesday+at+Sac+State+on+Tuesday%2C+March+3.

Rahul Lal

A check-in counselor at Modoc Hall assists voters for Super Tuesday at Sac State on Tuesday, March 3.

Sacramento State students kicked off by voting at the Modoc Hall Vote Center, open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Students who are registered to vote in Sacramento County stopped by to submit completed mail-in ballots. Some came to register and vote same-day, or vote in person and collect their, “I voted” sticker.

Story continues below tweet.

Milagros Torres, a Sac State film major, said he voted for Bernie Sanders at Modoc Hall.

“I came to this hall specifically because it is the (polling place) closest to me. Easy access,” Torres said. “It is important to vote because even though we are one small person, us together, and speaking up on what we think and what we believe in makes a change.”

Story continues below video.

 

The vote center was brought to Sac State in November of 2018 by Associated Students, Inc. The vote center re-opened Saturday for the 2020 primary elections.

RELATED: GALLERY: Sac State students spend Election Day at new voting center

This year, ASI coordinated with UTAPS and used the Hornet Express Shuttle’s Stinger Line to transport students from the center of campus to Modoc Hall’s Vote Center on College Town Drive. 

Story continues below gallery.

Two+women+from+the+general+public+arrive+at+Sac+State%27s+Modoc+Hall+on+Super+Tuesday+to+cast+their+ballot+on+March+3%2C+2020.
Gallery|4 Photos
Rahul Lal
Two women from the general public arrive at Sac State's Modoc Hall on Super Tuesday to cast their ballot on March 3, 2020.

Corttani England, an interior design major, used the shuttle services as a vision-impaired student. 

“It is an important service especially for those who can’t drive,” England said.

Story continues below tweet.

Political science major Francisco Tarin said he voted for Tulsi Gabbard in the primary because of his experience growing up in a military family.

Story continues below photo.

Rahul Lal
A student walks out of Modoc Hall after casting a vote on Super Tuesday at SAC State on Tuesday, March 3.

“My father was in the Navy,” Tarin said. “Tulsi understands the difficulty of what it’s like to be in military life.”

Story continues below tweets.

While students voted at the center, others were campaigning for their preferred candidate at the Sac State Library Quad. Political affiliations crowded the area, giving out signs for candidates they supported. 

Story continues below tweet

Mike Craig, the vote center inspector said the amount of people will increase as time passes by. 

“I would say 95% of the people waiting in line now are students and later we will get the after- work crowd,” Craig said. 

Story continues below tweet


Craig said compared to the 2018 midterm elections, there seems to be less people at the voting center but it is difficult to determine. 

“The disaster happens really late at night after work hours, it’s probably a little less busy but again it is really hard to gage,” Craig said. “It’s just a matter of how (long) the line will go around outside before we close at 8 (p.m.)”

Additional reporting by Ashton Byers, Vince Castellana, Tyler Day, Rahul Lal, Allysin Mayhew, Erick Salgado and Kendra Rivera-Molina.

Related Stories
#SacStateSays: ‘What are you looking for in California’s primary election?’
#SacStateSays: ‘What are you looking for in California’s primary election?’
Sac State vote center will begin operating Saturday
Sac State vote center will begin operating Saturday
Sac State vote center provides real-world example for new California election law
Sac State vote center provides real-world example for new California election law