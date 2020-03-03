SacStateSays: ‘What are you looking for in California’s primary election?’

Mack Ervin III and Rahul Lal

California has its earliest presidential primary date since 2008, and potential voters are not spoiled for choice.

The biggest state in the country has 494 delegates at stake in the democratic nomination race as well as several local elections and measures on Tuesday.

We asked Sacramento State students what the most pressing issues are for them this election year, and if any candidate has caught their eye.

RELATED: GALLERY: Sac State students spend Election Day at new voting center