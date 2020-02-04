Six hot spots perfect for students to visit near Sac State

The semester has started, class is in session and stress levels are starting to skyrocket.

To ease some of that stress, here is a list of local Sacramento hot spots perfect for after class relaxation.

Temple Coffee Roasters

If you’re looking for a convenient place to study, have a drink or relax and clear your head, visit Temple Coffee.

Temple roasts their own coffee beans and strives to educate their customers on blends from around the world. Shane Nicolette, a manager of one of Temple’s locations, said that Temple’s goal is to give people a friendly and comfortable experience, while also allowing them to taste and hear about the passionate work that is put into every cup of coffee.

Pick from any of their six locations to enjoy not only coffee, but plenty of teas and an array of fresh baked goods. Temple might just be your next study spot of the semester.

The Temple Coffee closest to Sac State is open Monday through Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and can be found at 2829 S St, Sacramento, CA 95816.

Mimosa House

Why wait till 5 o’clock to have champagne when you can wake up at 10 a.m. and have mimosas?

Located on J Street, Mimosa House is a family owned eatery that is popular in Sacramento. Mimosa House has menu options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and an extensive drink menu that features their namesake mimosas. This restaurant is the perfect hotspot to satisfy your brunch cravings.

Mimosa House even offers Sac State students a 10 percent discount off of beer when they show their school ID.

The Mimosa House is open Sunday and Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mimosa House, 5641 J St, Sacramento, CA 95819

Sacramento Theatre Company

As one of the oldest existing theatres in Sacramento, it is home to one of the most eclectic production companies in town, said Dawn Spinella, the development manager at Sacramento Theatre Company.

STC puts on over 300 shows a year, working with both independent writers and renditions of classic plays such as “The Christmas Carol”. STC also has K-12 programs for students that want to learn everything from dance and music to backstage production.

Spinella encourages everyone, especially college students, to come out, watch a few shows and discover their hidden love for live theater.

STC offers student discounts on tickets that are between $20-$30, depending on the show.

STC Box Office Hours are from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Stage theatre hours begin one hour before the first show and end at the last show of the day.

Sacramento Theatre Co, 1419 H St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Arigato Sushi

It’s common to walk in to a sushi restaurant and have to sit in a wooden booth as you stare at old paintings on the wall; it’s not fun and makes the experience feel boring.

Arigato Sushi is a refreshing and needed change for most typical sushi restaurants. This restaurant has a lively and futuristic aesthetic. The blue LED lights over the sushi bar not only compliment the tasty nigiri rolls and overall feeling of the restaurant, but the young and friendly employees also bring a warm and inviting tone as you indulge in your bento box.

”The environment in this place was a lot different than past places I’ve been to,” Sac State student Issac Rodriguez said. “Most other sushi places try to go for a more old, vintage look while this place went for a more modern look. I would recommend it due to its close proximity to Sac State and its prices being fairly competitive compared to other sushi places in the area.”

The interior is similar to that of a sports bar due to the many TV screens surrounding the tables while sports are playing.

Arigato Sushi is perfect for indulging in delicious and affordable food as you watch your favorite teams play. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on the weekend.

Arigato is located in the Arden Howe Plaza on 1608 Howe Ave, in Sacramento, CA.

Country Club Lanes & Lazer X

Lazer X is a local family owned bowling alley that has 48 lanes and includes two arcade sections in which you can play games to win prizes. The bowling alley also has a restaurant, a bar, and laser tag.

“We get a lot of Sac State students, especially on Thursdays since it’s ‘College Nights’,” said Zeke Borut, head supervisor of Lazer X. “Students can come and play for $9 until midnight, after midnight it’s $12.30.”

Lazer X offers deals for both weekdays and weekends 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you’re ever feeling full of energy late on a weekend night, head to Lazer X to play “Late Night All You Can Bowl!” where it’s $20 per person with shoe rental included.

Weekdays, the prize arcade closes at 10 p.m. while on the weekends the arcade closes at 12 a.m.

Country Club Lanes & Lazer X is located on 2600 Watt Ave, In Sacramento, CA.

Tupelo Coffee & Roasting

When you walk into Tupelo Coffee & Roasting, you’re hit with the rich and wonderful aroma of coffee beans.

Tupelo, just like it’s coffee, has a warm and friendly environment to it. You can pick up a book and sit down on the couches by the entrance or choose the rustic wooden tables as you face the artwork and decor throughout the shop.

Whether it be for just catching up with friends or getting that group project done, Tupelo offers a nice and calm environment for any needs. The employees are energetic and can often be heard singing to the great song playlist playing overhead.

Tupelo opened October 2004 after Chris Pendavaris, Naked Coffee founder, moved to Sacramento that same year. Tupelo was the third coffee house opened under Pendavaris, serving delicious coffee and refreshing tea for over 15 years.

Tupelo is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays. Hours may vary Friday through Sunday.

Tupelo Coffee and Roasting is located on 5700 Elvas Ave, Sacramento, CA.