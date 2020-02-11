SHIAVON’S JAWN PODCAST: So, the Oscars happened

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On this episode of Shiavon’s Jawn, staff writer Brooke Uhlenhop returns along with managing editor Jannah Khalil to discuss the Oscars with host and opinion editor Shiavon Chatman.

What’s the significance of “Parasite” winning so many awards? How do we feel about Natalie Portman’s snubbed-women-directors dress? Why is playing the Joker apparently the peak of male acting? The crew answer all of these questions and more as well as discuss their favorite movies and most hated moments of the Oscars on this podcast.

Music: “Bust A Move” by Gr8tness