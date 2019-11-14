SPORTS PODCAST: Catching up with Andre Lindsey and Dre Terrell

Sac+State+alumni+and+former+football+players+Dre+Terrell+and+Andre+Lindsey+in+the+studio+for+the+State+Hornet+Sports+Podcast.+Lindsey+and+Terrell+reflected+on+their+favorite+memories+at+Sac+State+and+their+former+team%27s+recent+rise+in+the+Big+Sky+Conference.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

SPORTS PODCAST: Catching up with Andre Lindsey and Dre Terrell

Sac State alumni and former football players Dre Terrell and Andre Lindsey in the studio for the State Hornet Sports Podcast. Lindsey and Terrell reflected on their favorite memories at Sac State and their former team's recent rise in the Big Sky Conference.

Sac State alumni and former football players Dre Terrell and Andre Lindsey in the studio for the State Hornet Sports Podcast. Lindsey and Terrell reflected on their favorite memories at Sac State and their former team's recent rise in the Big Sky Conference.

Will Coburn

Sac State alumni and former football players Dre Terrell and Andre Lindsey in the studio for the State Hornet Sports Podcast. Lindsey and Terrell reflected on their favorite memories at Sac State and their former team's recent rise in the Big Sky Conference.

Will Coburn

Will Coburn

Sac State alumni and former football players Dre Terrell and Andre Lindsey in the studio for the State Hornet Sports Podcast. Lindsey and Terrell reflected on their favorite memories at Sac State and their former team's recent rise in the Big Sky Conference.

Shaun Holkko and Will Coburn
November 14, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sports editor Shaun Holkko catches up with recent Sac State graduates and former football players Andre Lindsey and Dre Terrell to hear their reactions to the Sac State football team’s rise in the Big Sky this season. Last season, the Sac State football team placed last in the league and replaced their head coach after the season’s end. Things are looking brighter this season and we wanted to get their responses to the new coach and their perspective on how their old friends have grown as a team since they left.

 

Music: <<Rumble>> by Bensound.com

Related Stories
No. 5 Sac State football team escapes with close 38-34 win at Northern Arizona
No. 5 Sac State football team escapes with close 38-34 win at Northern Arizona
No. 6 Sac State football team shut down by No. 3 Weber State in 36-17 loss
No. 6 Sac State football team shut down by No. 3 Weber State in 36-17 loss
No. 7 Sac State football team runs over Cal Poly in 38-14 victory
No. 7 Sac State football team runs over Cal Poly in 38-14 victory
Print Friendly, PDF & Email