What Sac State students can look for at DOCO this fall

The Downtown Commons, or DOCO, in Sacramento is a favorite student spot for food and entertainment with its many options and urban modern atmosphere.

Surrounding the Golden One Center, DOCO offers culinary options including Sauced BBQ, The Yard House, Burger Lounge, The Pizza Press and Jimboy’s Tacos.

New locations coming this fall include Chipotle, Polanco Cantina and Insomnia Cookies. Insomnia Cookies may be a Hornet go-to for late-night studying, with offerings including warm cookies and cold milk until 3 a.m.

“I love going to DOCO,” said Monica Duncanson, a fourth-year psychology major and Phi Mu sorority sister at Sac State.

Duncanson and her sorority sister, Jessica Escover, a fourth-year nutrition major, said that the gelato restaurant Pop Bar and Pressed Juicery are two of their DOCO favorites.

While there are a plethora of culinary choices, Punch Bowl Social is the one-stop food and entertainment hang-out.

“I’ve been to the Punch Bowl a couple of times,” said Marlie Thornburgh, second-year political science major and Phi Mu sorority sister. “When I had just joined the sorority, a couple of the girls invited me…we did a little karaoke thing together and that was super fun.”

Punch Bowl Social manager Feli Fama said the establishment prides itself on a social atmosphere and a scratch kitchen that creates craft beverages, espresso drinks and milkshakes. The restaurant’s Holiday Lodge offers activities like karaoke, bowling lanes, arcade machines and a virtual reality parlor.

A bowler at the Punchbowl Social bowling alley at Sacramento's Downtown Commons. DOCO has many offerings for Sac State students.

“You should have a different experience every time,” Fama said.

DOCO also includes a shopping center, a Century movie theatre, a 24 Hour Fitness and other amenities.

“I want to check out the Haagen-Dazs,” Janette Bernasconi, a fourth-year nutrition major at Sac State said. “I’ve only found them abroad.”

A set of seasonal events will be coming to downtown Sacramento nearby DOCO later this year, according to Emilie Cameron of Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink will be open daily Nov. 1, through Jan. 20, including holidays. Nov. 27, the Old Sacramento Waterfront Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony will start at 6 p.m. followed by the Theatre of Lights show.

The Theatre of Lights will provide performances every Thursday through Sunday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., excluding Thanksgiving Day and offering only one 6 p.m. show on Christmas Eve.

