Sac State women’s soccer team unbeaten in last 7 matches

The Sacramento State women’s soccer team began the 2019 season with a 3-1 loss at rival, University of California, Davis, but have not lost since, going unbeaten in seven consecutive matches.

Since the loss to the Aggies on Aug. 23, the Hornets also remain unbeaten at home with a 4-0-1 record.

Head coach Randy Dedini voiced his admiration for the team’s chemistry and defense so far, which he attributes to the maturation of the squad. Dedini said he is also encouraged by the team’s ability to score goals.

Junior goalkeeper Aaliyah Fesili’s stellar play has also caught the attention of Dedini as the junior has had four shutouts so far this season.

Another major positive this season for Sac State has been junior forward Kylee Kim-Bustillos. So far this season, Kim-Bustillos has tallied a team-high six goals and one assist through eight matches.

This season is extra significant for Kim-Bustillos, as she only played ten games in 2018 before going down with a season-ending injury.

According to Dedini, there are still areas in which his team needs to improve. The coach, in his 13th season at Sac State, would like the Hornets to finely tune-up the details and work to sharpen their transition offense.

For many players on the team, the highlight of the season so far has been traveling to play in the Hawaii Invitational against the University of Hawaii and the University of Nevada.

“We had some time to bond a little bit on some hikes and some trips to the beach,” Dedini said.

The trip was extra special for Kim-Bustillos as she is a native of Hawaii and was able to show her teammates around her home state.

From the coaches to the players, the 2019 women’s soccer team is placing an emphasis on hard work and maximum effort every time they are out on the pitch.

“You can expect a hard-working team,” senior midfielder Mikayla Reed said. “We’re putting a lot of pressure on our opponents and I think that’s exciting for our fans to watch.”

Sac State has one goal this season following a 3-13-2 campaign in 2018 that ended with a six-match losing streak.

“Winning (the) Big Sky (Conference) and making it to the NCAA Championship is what we are all aiming for,” Kim-Bustillos said.

In order for the Hornets to achieve their goals, Dedini noted how if they focus on the little things, the wins will follow.

The Hornets now go on their first road trip of the season for three games. Sac State’s next game is Sunday at California State University, Bakersfield at 1 p.m.