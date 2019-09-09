Sac State women’s soccer team ties with Cal Baptist 2-2

The Sacramento State women’s soccer team ended their sixth match of the season Sunday with a 2-2 draw against California Baptist University at Hornet field.

Sac State (3-1-2) was led by junior forward Kylee Kim-Bustillos who scored two goals, the second one coming off an assist from junior defender Aubrey Goodwill.

Following the game, Kim-Bustillos spoke about the goal that came in minute 88 of the contest, saying that Goodwill sent her a really good ball that put her in position to score.

“I saw it drifting more toward the front post,” Kim-Bustillos said. “So I went there, I jumped up and got enough on it where I blocked the goalie and it scraped my head, the goalie fumbled it, and it went in.”

RELATED: Sac State women’s soccer team beats Pacific 2-0

Goodwill gave credit to her teammates for putting pressure on the goalie as that played a big part in her free-kick finding its way into the box.

While head coach Randy Dedini may not have thought the goal was the prettiest, he said it came at the right time and overall he was happy with the team’s effort.

“It was a little fortunate,” Dedini said. “But we were putting balls in the box and good things happen when you get the ball near the goal.”

Leading up to the final goal, the team was in need of an energy boost and Dedini believed they got it.

“I thought the energy was tremendous,” Dedini said. “We were down a goal (and) never gave up. We kept pushing forward and we kept battling. Sometimes you create your own luck by just pushing forward.”

Story continues below gallery.

Navigate Left Navigate Right Sac State junior defender Aubrey Goodwill sets up for a free kick from about 40 yards out against Cal Baptist on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Hornet Field. On this kick, Goodwill assisted junior forward Kylee Kim-Bustillos who scored to tie the game at two. Ian Edwards - The State Hornet

Members of the Sac State women's soccer team jog up the field against Cal Baptist on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Hornet Field. The Hornets and Lancers played a 2-2 draw. Ian Edwards - The State Hornet Navigate Left Navigate Right



Close

The Hornet’s first goal came at the 28-minute mark when Kim-Bustillos dribbled down the left side of the field and kicked a banger into the top right corner of the goal. The junior forward said that the timing was perfect for the score to occur.

“I looked up and saw the back post open and (junior forward Shantel Torres-Benito) told me to shoot it, so I just kicked it to the back post. I put everything into that shot.”

The game Sunday was back and forth through both overtime periods and could have gone either way as both teams had their chances.

Goodwill said after the 2-2 draw with the Lancers that her team is playing extremely well.

“We’re all coming together here for one big purpose,” Goodwill said. “The purpose is not just to win the Big Sky conference, it is much bigger than that. What we are trying to do is leave this program in a better place than when we came here.”

Sac State will play next on Thursday against San Jose State University at 4 p.m. at Hornet Field.