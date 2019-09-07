Sac State women’s soccer team beats Pacific 2-0

The Sacramento State women’s soccer team beat the University of Pacific Thursday at home by a score of 2-0 for the team’s third win of the season.

The Hornets were led to the win by goals from junior forwards, Ariana Nino and Shantel Torres-Benito.

Head coach Randy Dedini said that Nino’s early goal at the 28-minute mark helped propel his team to victory.

“Anytime you can score an early goal, it kind of relaxes the players on the field,” Dedini said. “When we get up, it gives our team a lot of confidence that now we just need another to put this game away.”

Nino agreed with her coach that scoring early provides confidence.

“The first goal allowed us to be more confident and work together as a team,” Nino said.

The Hornets didn’t score again until the second half when Torres-Benito subbed in and scored at the 70-minute mark.

“When I came in, I was trying to keep up with my team’s momentum,” Benito-Torres said. “It wouldn’t have been possible if my team hadn’t put the effort in.”

Benito-Torres was quick to credit her teammate, junior forward Tiffany Miras, for the cross that led to her goal.

“If she didn’t work hard to get that ball and get that cross away, then I wouldn’t have scored that (goal),” Benito-Torres said.

The Hornets came into Thursday’s game having won two of their last three games and they didn’t want a winless Pacific team to ruin that momentum.

“Anytime there’s a team 0-4 early in a young season, we knew they would be desperate for a win,” Dedini said. “I thought (Pacific) worked really hard, never quit on the game (and) they made it difficult on us that last 15 minutes of the game.”

Sac State never trailed in the game but Dedini still felt there was room for improvement before his team played again.

“Well certainly when we have the lead, (we need to do) a better job of keeping the ball,” Dedini said.

The 13-year coach added that he’d like to give up fewer fouls “on our own end of the field.”

The Hornets have won two games in a row and are eager to continue that trend.

“That feels awesome,” Nino said. “It just makes us feel a lot more confident and a lot more hungry to get another win.”

Sac State plays next on Sunday at home against California Baptist University.

“We’ve never played against them, so it’ll be a little bit new for us,” Dedini said. “They had a strong record last year and (have) started out strong this year, so I expect them to be a quality team. They are one of the better teams we’ve played this year so we’re going to have to be on top of our game.”

Sac State will host a doubleheader Sunday with the men’s team. The women will play first and begin at noon at Hornet Field.