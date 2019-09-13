Sac State women’s soccer team defeats Spartans with late goal

The Sacramento State women’s soccer team won its fourth game of the season Thursday at home against San Jose State University in a closely contested affair.

The Hornets (4-1-2) and Spartans (2-2-2) played a back-and-forth match Thursday. Following a scoreless first half, Sac State got on the scoreboard first with a goal four minutes into the second half from junior forward Kylee Kim-Bustillos, continuing her good play as of late.

“Kacie shot a ball and passed it back to me,” Kim-Bustillos said, referring to sophomore forward Kacie Pou. “I didn’t even look at the goal, I just knew I had to kick it and I kicked really hard, to make sure I hit the back of the net.”

The Spartans quickly responded five minutes later with a goal on a free kick in the 54th minute.

The next 34 minutes were fast-paced, with several shots on goal from both teams. Sac State junior goalkeeper Aaliyah Fesili kept her team in the match with three clutch saves to keep it knotted at one.

For most of the game, it appeared as if Sac State would have their second consecutive draw game. However, with two minutes remaining in regulation, the Hornets made the most of an opportunity.

After a free-kick from midfield via junior defender Aubrey Goodwill, junior forward Ariana Nino scored the go-ahead goal in the 88th minute to give her team the lead for good.

“I just knew that Aubrey would shoot a long ball,” Nino said after scoring her second goal of the season. “It was so fast, I can’t really describe it. It was an awesome moment.”

San Jose had more shots on goal in the game while Sac State was equally threatening on the counter-attack. Three yellow cards were issued Thursday by referee Christopher Spivey, two of which went to the Hornets.

“We haven’t played a team quite that strong defensively, so it was a good challenge for us,” said Randy Dedini, Sac State women’s soccer team head coach. “That’s similar to the type of game (its) going to be like (in conference) – very physical, fast (and) combative.”

The win Thursday for the Hornets marked the sixth consecutive match without a loss, the longest active streak in the Big Sky. Sac State has not lost since the first matchup of the season, at rival University of California, Davis.

Dedini attributes the victory to the determination of the team.

“They made it difficult to beat them by defending and putting pressure on the ball all the time,” Dedini said. “Our girls did a great job. We showed that we can win pretty and we can win ugly. Today we had to win ugly.”

The Hornets’ next game is Sunday against the University of Toledo at 2 p.m. at Hornet Field.