Sac State women’s soccer team’s late-game heroics secure a win against Toledo

The Sacramento State women’s soccer team remains unbeaten at home this season following a 2-0 win over the University of Toledo Rockets Sunday at Hornet Field.

The Hornets (5-1-2) entered the match with a 3-0-1 home record and looked to keep that unbeaten streak alive against the Rockets. Toledo, on the other hand, has yet to win a road game and attempted to do so against the Hornets.

The first half ended in a stalemate at zero with Sac State falling short on opportunities to score in the last eight minutes of the half.

In the second half, the Hornets created more chances for their team to score.

In the 81st minute, Sac State junior forward Kylee Kim-Bustillos scored her sixth goal of the season to give her team the lead. Junior midfielder Samantha Craig set up the pass that Kim-Bustillos put past the goalkeeper and into the net.

Speaking post-match, Kim-Bustillos mentioned that the team had to keep its composure and not risk getting scored on. The junior forward said she knew she missed some chances early in the game but was happy that she could eventually score and most importantly give her team the lead.

“I had a lot of chances and I wasn’t really making the best out of them,” Kim-Bustillos said. “I’m glad I got that last one.”

Following the goal, the Hornets didn’t fall back and rely on a one-goal lead. Sac State pushed further until they found the back of the net again in the 88th minute to provide insurance for their lead with Sophomore midfielder Camila Fonseca scoring her first goal of the season.

Fonseca managed to header the ball in after Toledo’s goalkeeper initially made a save.

Dedini said after the match that he would like his team to maintain consistency throughout the 90 minutes of the game.

“It was like a tale of two halves,” he said. “In the first half, I think we were reacting to what they were doing. I think we came out in the second half flying and playing more our style of game.”

Dedini only had words of praise for Kim-Bustillos and warned other teams that if they tried to double or triple-team her, she would come out with a play.

“She draws a lot of attention, but we need to do a better job,” Dedini said. “When the attention is on Kylee, the other players need to be involved. If teams want to double or triple her, have at it because she is going to be able to handle it and our other players are going to be more open.”

The Hornets’ next game will be on the road at California State University, Bakersfield next Sunday at 1 p.m.