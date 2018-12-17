Troy Taylor to replace Jody Sears as Sac State head football coach

Sacramento State football named former University of Utah offensive coordinator Troy Taylor head coach on Monday.

Taylor will replace Jody Sears, Sac State’s former head football coach, who lost his final seven games as coach and finished the 2018 season with an overall record of 2-8. In the five years that Sears was coach, the Hornets went 20-35.



Taylor has strong ties to the Sacramento community — he played high school football at Cordova High School, where he was Northern California Prep Player of the Year.

Taylor was the head coach of Folsom High School’s football team from 2003 to 2004 and co-head coach with Kris Richardson from 2012 to 2015. In those four years, the Bulldogs went 58-3.

He was named offensive coordinator at Eastern Washington in 2016 before being given the same job at Utah for 2017 and 2018.

Taylor played quarterback at the University of California, Berkeley and was a fourth round pick by the New York Jets in 1990.

