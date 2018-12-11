The student news site of Sacramento State University

The first year experience: a special package

December 11, 2018
The transition to college — whether it be from high school or community college — is often not easy. Students are faced with adapting to an unfamiliar environment, building new social circles and finding oneself in what sometimes feels like a completely different community. This is a look at how some Sacramento State students managed their first year on campus.

Meet the mentors behind Sac State’s First Year Experience

Freshmen students can receive help from assigned mentors and those available for walk-ins.

Anthony Galvan – The State Hornet
Peer mentors (from left to right) Wilsam Morrav, Jovanna Justo, Dhivya Valluvan and Sage Beamon talk in the First Year Experience Space early in the morning before students come in. The FYE program at Sacramento State welcomes first-year students with the help of two mentorship programs through meetings, classes and support.

Transfer and freshman first-year experiences differ — here’s how

The experience a Sacramento State transfer student versus a freshman first-year student can be very different, with some transfer students saying their path lacks in opportunity.

Ashton Byers – The State Hornet
Dylan Her(right) a Sophomore Biology major is being helped by Chris Hernandez(left) who is also a student and works at the Academic Advising center.

#SacStateSays: “How was your transition from junior college to Sac State?”

The State Hornet asked transfer students about their transition to Sac State.

Keith Jouganatos – The State Hornet

#SacStateSays: “What has your first semester been like?”

The State Hornet asked the newcomers what their college experience has been like so far.

Camille Escovedo – The State Hornet

Sac State gymnast recalls her freshman year’s challenges and successes

Jordyn Brent trains hard after first-year injury in hopes to compete in all four events.

Thomas Frey – The State Hornet
Sac State sophomore Jordyn Brent warms up during a practice prior to her freshman season. Brent competed on three events for the Hornets for much of her freshman season before an ankle injury held her to just one event.

First-year homesickness: How do students manage?

Three freshmen explain how to transition to campus life.

Brittney Delgado – The State Hornet
Moving away to college can be a rough series of adjustments, be it from across the country or just from across the state. We talked to three students on how they deal with homesickness.

EDITORIAL: Transfer students need more focus and support

Sacramento State, it’s time we stop treating transfer students like the forgotten stepchildren of the Hornet family.

Margherita Beale and Cory Jaynes – The State Hornet

