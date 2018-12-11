The first year experience: a special package
The transition to college — whether it be from high school or community college — is often not easy. Students are faced with adapting to an unfamiliar environment, building new social circles and finding oneself in what sometimes feels like a completely different community. This is a look at how some Sacramento State students managed their first year on campus.
Meet the mentors behind Sac State’s First Year Experience
Freshmen students can receive help from assigned mentors and those available for walk-ins.
Transfer and freshman first-year experiences differ — here’s how
The experience a Sacramento State transfer student versus a freshman first-year student can be very different, with some transfer students saying their path lacks in opportunity.
#SacStateSays: “How was your transition from junior college to Sac State?”
The State Hornet asked transfer students about their transition to Sac State.
#SacStateSays: “What has your first semester been like?”
The State Hornet asked the newcomers what their college experience has been like so far.
Sac State gymnast recalls her freshman year’s challenges and successes
Jordyn Brent trains hard after first-year injury in hopes to compete in all four events.
First-year homesickness: How do students manage?
Three freshmen explain how to transition to campus life.
EDITORIAL: Transfer students need more focus and support
Sacramento State, it’s time we stop treating transfer students like the forgotten stepchildren of the Hornet family.
