#SacStateSays: “How was your transition from junior college to Sac State?”
November 17, 2018
Filed under News
Sacramento State is a popular destination among transfer students from junior colleges in the surrounding area. Sometimes the transition from junior college is easy, other times it can be very difficult. The State Hornet asked transfer students about their transition to Sac State. Let us know what your transfer experience was like on social media using the hashtag #SacStateSays.
