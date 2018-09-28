The student news site of Sacramento State University

Southern Utah’s van broken into at Chili’s before volleyball game at Sac State

Sacramento State junior outside hitter Mikaela Nocetti records a kill in the second set against Southern Utah Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at Colberg Court.

Thomas Frey - The State Hornet

Thomas Frey, Sports Editor
September 27, 2018
Filed under Sports, Volleyball

While eating at Chili’s before their game against Sacramento State on Thursday, the van that belongs to Southern Utah University’s volleyball team was broken in to, according to Hornet Athletics.

The game was originally supposed to start at 7 p.m. but was pushed back until 8 p.m. while the Thunderbirds waited for police to arrive so that they could file a police report, according to Hornet Athletics.

“Southern Utah had their vans broken into while they ate dinner tonight at Chili’s, and a lot of items were stolen,” Hornet Athletics said.

 

