GALLERY: Sac State students protest in response to Stephon Clark shooting

Emily Rabasto - The State Hornet
Sacramento State sophomore Jaelyn Singleton speaks to a group gathered at the Library Quad during a Black Lives Matter rally on Tuesday, April 3 regarding the police-involved shooting of Stephon Clark in March. Singleton was the first of several students, faculty and other demonstrators to voice their concerns and opinions toward an audience of people which included Sac State President Robert Nelsen.
Interesting I don’t see any of the pictures of the guys stomping on police obituaries. But I guess that wouldn’t fit the peaceful narrative.