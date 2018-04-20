The student news site of Sacramento State University

Filed under Featured, News, Tuition

BREAKING: CSU will not raise tuition for 2018-2019 year

Barbara Harvey, Editor-in-ChiefApril 20, 2018Leave a Comment

The California State University has announced it will not raise tuition for the 2018-2019 academic year.

After months of uncertainty, The California State University announced Friday that it will not raise tuition for the 2018-2019 academic year.

“Chancellor Timothy P. White has determined that it is in California’s best interest for the state to provide sufficient funding for the university’s most pressing needs that support student access, achievement and degree completion across the 23-campus system,” a news release announcing the decision said.

The CSU had previously requested an increase of $263 million to fund Graduation Initiative 2025, enrollment growth, obligatory increases for employee compensation, healthcare and retirement costs, and facility operations and infrastructure requirements, among other items.

But in January, Governor Brown’s budget proposal included an increase of only $92.1 million for the CSU — $171 million less than requested.

The CSU said at the time it would delay a vote on a potential tuition increase until May, but announced Friday that “that proposal will not be considered further this year.”

“In light of California’s strong economy, California’s students and their families should not be saddled with additional financial burden to attain public higher education,” White said in a news release. “We will continue to make the case to lawmakers, who represent all Californians, that an educated citizenry should be at the top of the state’s highest priorities.”

A revised budget proposal will be released in May. Gov. Brown will make his final decision in June, while the budget will take effect on July 1.

