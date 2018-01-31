The student news site of Sacramento State University

#SacStateSays: Should California’s public colleges offer abortion medication on campus?

Kameron Schmid, Opinion editor
January 31, 2018
If passed, Senate Bill 320 would require all UC and CSU campuses to offer abortion by medication starting Jan. 1, 2022. This service, like most medical services offered on college campuses, would be typically more available in a college student’s busy schedule. We asked Sac State students what they think, and want you to weigh in too using #SacStateSays on your favorite social media platform.

