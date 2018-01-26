Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

Regular power for Del Norte Hall, River Front Center and accompanying offices for the College Assistance Migrant Program and dining services is expected to be fully restored and back on the campus electrical distribution system Saturday, according to Sac State Public Information Officer Craig Koscho.

In order to restore power without generators, Koscho said a new part for a faulty electrical switch must be installed. Power for River Front, Del Norte and Shasta will need to be shut off to put the repaired system back in service, according to Sac State.

Koscho said the installation is tentatively scheduled for Saturday morning with power expected to be restored by Saturday afternoon.

As previously reported by The State Hornet, Sacramento State lost power campus-wide around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Jan 22. While power to most buildings was restored in eight minutes, River Front Center and Del Norte Hall were still without power.

While power was being restored around campus on Monday, it was discovered that the electrical switch that serves Del Norte, River Front Center and the south side of Shasta Hall had failed, Koscho said.

According to Koscho, it is suspected that this electrical switch also caused a previous power outage on Jan. 18, during winter intersession.

Del Norte and River Front were not functional until temporary generator power was brought in later that day, Koscho said. In addition to the two large generators, a smaller generator was brought in on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to restore power to some of the River Front offices.

According to Steven Davis of University Enterprises Inc., all retail outlets within River Front Center were closed on Monday and several had to open later than usual on Tuesday.

According to Koscho, the weekly cost for the generators is $13,762.98 — not including $4,035.59 for delivery, taxes and other miscellaneous expenses such as cables and spider boxes used for breaking up the generator’s current into smaller voltages and amperages. The total weekly cost for operating the generators is $17,798.57.

Davis said vendors within River Front Center also faced supply loss due to the lack of electricity.

“While everyone did work towards mitigation because of the power loss, some perishable items could not be saved to ensure food safety,” Davis said.

UEI could not confirm the loss in revenue due to loss of food supply.

The generators will be returned on Monday, Jan. 29, according to Koscho.

Sac State says other switches around campus will be scheduled for inspection in the near future.