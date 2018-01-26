The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

Sacramento+State+has+employed+the+use+of+two+generators+to+temporarily+restore+power+to+Del+Norte+Hall+and+River+Front+Center+since+an+outage+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+22.+Regular+power+is+expected+to+be+fully+restored+to+the+affected+areas+by+Saturday.%0A
Sacramento State has employed the use of two generators to temporarily restore power to Del Norte Hall and River Front Center since an outage on Monday, Jan. 22. Regular power is expected to be fully restored to the affected areas by Saturday.

Sacramento State has employed the use of two generators to temporarily restore power to Del Norte Hall and River Front Center since an outage on Monday, Jan. 22. Regular power is expected to be fully restored to the affected areas by Saturday.

Barbara Harvey - The State Hornet

Barbara Harvey - The State Hornet

Sacramento State has employed the use of two generators to temporarily restore power to Del Norte Hall and River Front Center since an outage on Monday, Jan. 22. Regular power is expected to be fully restored to the affected areas by Saturday.

Dayla Cook, News editor
January 25, 2018
Filed under Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Regular power for Del Norte Hall, River Front Center and accompanying offices for the College Assistance Migrant Program and dining services is expected to be fully restored and back on the campus electrical distribution system Saturday, according to Sac State Public Information Officer Craig Koscho.

In order to restore power without generators, Koscho said a new part for a faulty electrical switch must be installed. Power for River Front, Del Norte and Shasta will need to be shut off to put the repaired system back in service, according to Sac State.

Koscho said the installation is tentatively scheduled for Saturday morning with power expected to be restored by Saturday afternoon.

As previously reported by The State Hornet, Sacramento State lost power campus-wide around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Jan 22. While power to most buildings was restored in eight minutes, River Front Center and Del Norte Hall were still without power.

While power was being restored around campus on Monday, it was discovered that the electrical switch that serves Del Norte, River Front Center and the south side of Shasta Hall had failed, Koscho said.

According to Koscho, it is suspected that this electrical switch also caused a previous power outage on Jan. 18, during winter intersession.

Del Norte and River Front were not functional until temporary generator power was brought in later that day, Koscho said. In addition to the two large generators, a smaller generator was brought in on Tuesday, Jan. 23 to restore power to some of the River Front offices.

According to Steven Davis of University Enterprises Inc., all retail outlets within River Front Center were closed on Monday and several had to open later than usual on Tuesday.

According to Koscho, the weekly cost for the generators is $13,762.98 — not including $4,035.59 for delivery, taxes and other miscellaneous expenses such as cables and spider boxes used for breaking up the generator’s current into smaller voltages and amperages. The total weekly cost for operating the generators is $17,798.57.

Davis said vendors within River Front Center also faced supply loss due to the lack of electricity.

“While everyone did work towards mitigation because of the power loss, some perishable items could not be saved to ensure food safety,” Davis said.

UEI could not confirm the loss in revenue due to loss of food supply.

The generators will be returned on Monday, Jan. 29, according to Koscho.

Sac State says other switches around campus will be scheduled for inspection in the near future.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

    Featured

    OPINION: Everything wrong with one guy’s response to the Aziz Ansari situation

  • Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

    Campus

    Hornet Shuttle Gold Line schedule limited due to inadequate staffing

  • Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

    Editorials

    EDITORIAL: Funding split between CSU and state hurts students

  • Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

    Featured

    #SacStateSays: Are you fine with paying more tuition to pay for Graduation Initiative 2025?

  • Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

    Basketball

    Despite multiple moves, sophomore guard still lives on the basketball court

  • Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

    Culture

    Brian Chris Rogers to headline first Nooner of the semester

  • Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

    Featured

    Construction update: Parking Structure V slated to finish construction in March

  • Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

    Basketball

    Basketball programs struggle in first 7 games of Big Sky

  • Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

    Featured

    Injuries headline Sac State gymnastics season through 3 meets

  • Campus power to be fully restored Saturday

    Breaking News

    Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State