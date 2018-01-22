The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

Some buildings are still without power

Students+work+inside+a+Starbucks+on+campus+without+power+on+the+first+day+of+instruction+at+Sacramento+State.+Power+was+briefly+out+in+other+buildings+on+campus+and+remains+out+in+River+Front+Center+and+Del+Norte+Hall.+
Students work inside a Starbucks on campus without power on the first day of instruction at Sacramento State. Power was briefly out in other buildings on campus and remains out in River Front Center and Del Norte Hall.

Students work inside a Starbucks on campus without power on the first day of instruction at Sacramento State. Power was briefly out in other buildings on campus and remains out in River Front Center and Del Norte Hall.

Kameron Schmid

Kameron Schmid

Students work inside a Starbucks on campus without power on the first day of instruction at Sacramento State. Power was briefly out in other buildings on campus and remains out in River Front Center and Del Norte Hall.

Claire Morgan, Managing Editor
January 22, 2018
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Featured, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sacramento State lost power campus-wide around 8:20 a.m. Monday, the first day of instruction for the spring 2018 semester.

Power to most buildings was restored in 8 minutes, according to Sac State Public Information Officer Craig Koscho.

Two buildings are still without power at the time of writing: River Front Center, which houses campus eateries such as Starbucks and Baja Fresh, and Del Norte Hall, according to Sac State.

Koscho was not aware that power was still out when speaking to The State Hornet, and said the University is still looking into the cause of the outage.

A tweet from Sac State’s official Twitter account said that the outages are expected to take most of today to restore.

The State Hornet will update this story.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

    Breaking News

    BREAKING: Fumes in Eureka Hall cause some professors to cancel class

  • Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

    Breaking News

    GALLERY: Sac State activists protest DACA decision

  • Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Sac State releases drinking water lead contamination results

  • Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

    Breaking News

    ‘Expiring password’ email is phishing attempt, school says

  • Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Official: Kings, City discussing designating Sac State graduation a civic event

  • Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Councilman calls for city to waive $50,000 fee for Sac State graduation

  • Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

    Breaking News

    Excess lead found in several campus water sources

  • Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

    Breaking News

    BREAKING NEWS: Student attacked on bike trail near campus

  • Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

    Breaking News

    BREAKING NEWS: Police warn of suspicious man harassing women on campus

  • Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

    Breaking News

    VIDEO: Man arrested near Union on suspicion of heroin, methamphetamine possession