Power goes out on first morning of instruction at Sac State

Sacramento State lost power campus-wide around 8:20 a.m. Monday, the first day of instruction for the spring 2018 semester.

Power to most buildings was restored in 8 minutes, according to Sac State Public Information Officer Craig Koscho.

Two buildings are still without power at the time of writing: River Front Center, which houses campus eateries such as Starbucks and Baja Fresh, and Del Norte Hall, according to Sac State.

Koscho was not aware that power was still out when speaking to The State Hornet, and said the University is still looking into the cause of the outage.

A tweet from Sac State’s official Twitter account said that the outages are expected to take most of today to restore.

The State Hornet will update this story.