Mixing the old with the new: Brennan Marion brings his personality to Sac State football

Since Sacramento State first announced Brennan Marion as their next head coach on Dec. 20, he has brought in over 20 players in the transfer portal, most from FBS schools.

He said his secret is building lasting relationships with players and a program centered on growth, opportunity and value.

“These kids know that we are going to create an environment and energy that is different from any other program in the nation, and they want to be a part of that,” Marion said. “This is one place where I can be myself, wear my cowboy hat and be different.”

Marion, in his signature cowboy hat, was officially introduced as the program’s 13th head football coach on Wednesday in a press conference alongside Athletic Director Mark Orr and President Luke Wood.

Prior to taking up the helm at Sac State, Marion served as the offensive coordinator at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. For the last two seasons, he helped lead the Rebels to two bowl games and averaged 36 points a game in 2024.

Orr said Marion’s success at UNLV running his unique “Go-Go” style offense was initially what grabbed his attention. The two talked on the phone, and one day later, Orr flew out to Las Vegas to meet Marion.

RELATED: BREAKING: UNLV offensive coordinator slated to become Hornets’ next head coach



“We sat down and had a great conversation,” Orr said. “After, I texted Wood, ‘This is one we should spend more time with.’”

Two days later, Wood flew out to Las Vegas where Marion said he connected with Wood’s background.

“In reality, we realized that both of us have succeeded against incredible odds,” Wood said. “I like people who have a fire in their belly, willing to do whatever it takes to make the best possible experience for students.”

Marion said he plans to continue running his signature “Go-Go” offense and calling the plays. He also said that, while he has spoken with players including redshirt sophomore quarterback Carson Conklin, he will not name any starters until the end of spring camp.

“We are going to be a run-the-ball football team: 21 personnel, we use a fullback, old school… and throw it over people’s head a lot,” Marion said. “On defense, we are going to be about turnovers, putting your fist up and getting off the field.”

Marion said that the support from Orr and Wood played a significant role in his decision to pick Sac State over other offers. That support includes raising the budget for coaches so Marion could get the staff he wanted and the building of new athletic facilities.

“They are here because of the coaching staff,” Marion said of the transfer portal players. “That starts with Wood. He said, ‘What do you need to be here?’ I said ‘I need a good coaching staff, and it costs,’ and he was able to do that.”

RELATED: Who’s in, Who’s out: Sac State football transfer portal tracker



Wood said that investment in athletics is essential to an effective university in this era. He also said that the first pieces of the Hornet Stadium renovation will be visible by 2026, and there will be upgrades coming to the current Hornet Stadium for next season.

“The number one thing that we can do to make sure we are moving the University in a way that is healthy for the future is by investing in football,” Wood said. “[Athletics] is your marketing, your alumni and donor engagement. It’s the front door for people trying to learn about the University.”

Orr said that more announcements concerning the stadium and other athletic endeavors would be coming in the next several weeks.

For now, Marion is focused on setting the culture of the program moving forward before spring football starts.

“We are a program that is going to be seeking championships – always about winning,” Marion said. “Whether we are in the Big Sky, FBS, Power 4, we want to be about winning championships and playing at the highest level.”