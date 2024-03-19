Sac State women’s tennis rallies in singles for eighth straight win

The Sacramento State women’s tennis team won their eighth consecutive dual after beating Weber State 4-3 in their first match of Big Sky Conference play on Saturday.

The Hornets fell behind in doubles for only the second time during their winning streak but regrouped to win four singles matches.

The duo of senior Mayya Gorbunova and redshirt freshman Lou Baudouin played their third doubles match together and remained undefeated as a pair after winning 6-1.

Gorbunova and Baudouin were in complete control, taking the first four games. The chemistry of the two was on display with Baudouin spiking down a ball that Weber State couldn’t save.

The Wildcats evened up the match after Weber State senior Sicely Ferreira and sophomore Dylan Lolofie handed Sac State’s freshman Irene Riva and junior Maddy Ferreros their first doubles loss on the season.

The doubles point-clinching match went the distance after the Wildcats clawed back from down 3-1 to tie it at four a piece.

Both sides traded points until the tiebreaker where a ball from Weber State got over the net that senior Best Lee could not save to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the dual.

“We fell back with our doubles point but we came back strong with singles and competed hard,” Sac State head coach Sophie Breault said.

Freshman Reese Walker got the singles success started with back-to-back 6-2 set wins. Walker was hitting the ball with power, getting hyped with each one that got down.

Reigning Big Sky Player of the Week Gorbunova, followed this up with a 6-0 bagel in her second set to give Sac State a 2-1 lead in the match.

“We have a very good dynamic on the team outside and inside the court,” Gorbunova said. “The girls are working hard and if it weren’t for them or the coaches, those awards would not be there.”

Gorbunova was winning tough rallies and catching her opponent in tough positions to land the ball past her, improving her individual record to 8-1 in singles.

After Sac State freshman Elena Mercioiu got off the court with a win in her match, the Hornets were up 3-1 and one point away from winning the dual.

Riva’s set one win was the tightest of any of the singles matches. After going down early, she was able to rally back and score the last three points, with one coming off a crucial forehand hit.

“When I was 4-2 down, I was able to lead 5-4 and then we played a really good tie break in the first set,” Riva said. “I kind of broke her there.”

After the nail biting first set, Riva took control of the second set after winning the first four games.

“I started being more aggressive and I felt that she was getting tired so I was moving the ball and finding good angles,” Riva said.

The game-clinching point came off of a shot from Riva that was hit back into the net to give Sac State the win. The Hornets swarmed Riva and celebrated their eighth win in a row.

“It feels great but we really work for it so we expect to win,” Breault said. “I think we have a great team and it’s been a great season so far, the hard work pays off.”

The Hornets improved to 10-3 overall and started out conference play 1-0 with this win.

Sac State will look to keep their winning streak alive against Idaho State in another round of conference play on Tuesday at 12 p.m.