Black Friday is here and it can get crazy at stores

In this episode of Sac State Says, students speak about their plans for this year’s Black Friday.

Students are excited to hit the aisles whether it’s in person at stores like Best Buy and Target, or online with Amazon. The Hornet community is keeping TVs, makeup and fashion on its radar.

Shopping in person on Black Friday can be chaotic with crowds of people rushing the doors and sometimes even leading to physical altercations with each other.

Diana Coronado, a business general management student, spoke about the volatility of line etiquette.

“Well the lines are always crazy and I feel like people get really aggressive about it,” she said. “Especially if you have someone hold a spot for you and then people see other people get in line.”

Other students spoke about their encounters with shopping stampedes and toaster thieves. Black Friday is the busiest annual shopping day of the year. In 2022, online sales revenue reached $9.12 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.