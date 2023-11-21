More than a meal: Capturing the essence of Nigerian students’ Thanksgiving beyond food

Thanksgiving Day is a cherished time for many people as family and friends gather together, enjoy delicious comfort food and reconnect with one another. Members of the Nigerian Student Association, which is dedicated to celebrating and sharing Nigerian culture, detail their favorite recipes and memories.

Ozichukwu Opara, a senior psychology major and vice president of the Nigerian Student Association, celebrates the holiday with a plethora of relatives. Laughter often echoes throughout the house as she jokes with her cousins, most of whom she does not get to see until the day of Thanksgiving.

She is the main cook for her entire family and will spend most of her day cooking their favorite dishes to enjoy together.

“In general, it always makes me happy and glad that I suffered for a whole day when they’re eating, having a good time and laughing,” Opara said. “And it’s nice, just being able to be in each other’s space because we’re not always together.”

Opara’s favorite Thanksgiving recipe is the sweet spiral ham, inspired greatly by her mother with a twist of her own. She said she enjoys the sweetness of the ham and her recipe makes it just a bit sweeter.

Opara said that her fondest memories of Thanksgiving involve quality time spent with her family and cooking food for them to enjoy while she facilitates. However, she was not always the cook in her family. After her mom had shoulder surgery, she took over the responsibility of chef to help alleviate the burden. She said cooking is now a tradition she intends to carry on with her own family someday.

Beyond the enjoyment of eating delicious food, Thanksgiving recipes can hold special meaning and value to those celebrating the holiday. Sandra Nnanna, a junior child development major serving as the historian for the Nigerian Student Association said that cooking Jollof rice, one of her favorite dishes, with her family is a cherished tradition.

While she is not the main cook in her family, Nnanna said cooking her favorite dishes with them for the holiday holds sentimental value because she loves spending time with her family, especially her mom. This becomes even more meaningful when the demands of school become overwhelming and stressful.

“I just like going home,” Nnanna said. “I miss my mom and need to hug her.”

Dishes served for Thanksgiving dinner can also be an exceptional representation of culture. Esther Emelogu, a senior majoring in health science and the event coordinator for the Nigerian Student Association said that her favorite dish is Egusi soup because it represents part of her heritage.

“Egusi soup is important because it symbolizes the Igbo tribe. It is a part of me because my dad is Igbo and my mom is Youruba,” Emelogu said. “So I have recipes from each culture, which is nice.”

Emelogu was born in Nigeria and came to the United States about 10 years ago. Back in Nigeria, she said she didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving with her family, so when she moved the concept of the holiday was new to her.

As dishes begin to be prepared and shared amongst millions of people this Thanksgiving, Opara said it is important to uphold the values and traditions and to make the holiday your own thing.

“Just make sure that you’re spending time with family,” Opara said. “And if you’re not spending time with family, spend time with friends, and take that time out for yourself, get some good food and just enjoy life while we still can.”