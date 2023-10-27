The State Hornet Podcast #5: Fentanyl overdoses, breast cancer walk and Hornet’s soccer struggles

In this episode of The State Hornet Podcast, staffers Trevor Harris and Aliza Imran discuss last week’s news.

Aliza Imran covers the increase in fentanyl overdoses and how to spot and treat someone experiencing one. She also talks about last week’s walk for breast cancer and the Dia De los Muertos celebration at the California Museum.

RELATED: Thinking pink: Community rallies behind breast cancer fundraiser at Sac State



Trevor Harris covers the winner of the Golden Sky Country Music Festival’s Rising Star contest, and Sac State Men’s soccer team struggles.

Show notes:

Sac State fails to secure a win over the weekend coming up with two draws instead

Rising concern: fentanyl overdoses spark alarm as opioids continue to claim lives

Country acts reflect on their GoldenSky experience

California Museum honors artists for Día de Los Muertos