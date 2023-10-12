Students rally at Sac State in support of Palestine

Editor’s Note: The State Hornet decided to withhold the last names of our sources to minimize harm and protect their privacy.



Members of the Sacramento State’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine held a rally in the library quad Thursday.

The rally was held in support of Palestinians worldwide after the recent bombings in Gaza following an attack from Hamas militants on a musical festival in southern Israel.

Protesters gathered holding signs decorated with the Palestine flag and spoke of the violence against Palestinian people. Attendees chanted phrases such as “No resistance, no peace” and “When people are occupied, resistance is justified.”

“We don’t want a dirty war, and just like everybody else protesting I am here for human rights,” protestor Ghufran said. “Your prayers will be accepted, even if you could not be here.”

The rally path started from Lassen Hall and continued through the library quad.

Ghufran said they were disgusted by what was going on in Palestine, which they called their home country.

Nia, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation said the protest included not just information on the violence occurring, but the misinformation and propaganda being spread against Palestinians as they advocate their cause.

“I feel free,” Monmoad, a member of SJP said. “To be able to spread the love of Palestinian people and I think this is very much needed right now to spread awareness around our campus.”

An Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition member, identified as Steve, said they attended to show solidarity.

“A million and a half children could’ve been covered under health insurance with just a fraction of the money we spend on Israel,” Steve said. “There’s way better things to spend on than killing and bombing innocent people.”

According to a report from the Congressional Research Service, as of March 1, 2023 the U.S. spent $158 billion in bilateral assistance and missile defense funding for Israel. According to the report, almost all of the aid currently being sent is in the form of military assistance.

One protestor who identified as Marie said they attended with the goal of spreading awareness and seeking justice for their people.

“Justice, justice for Palestine, for people who have been cut off from the rest of the world, have been denied their basic human rights,” Marie said. ”They need people to speak up for them whether you are Palestinian or not.”

In wake of the situation in Gaza, many who support Palestine have expressed concerns regarding their online security and the threat of doxxing, including the national chapter of the SJP. The organization released steps for chapters and individuals to follow to keep themselves safe online via its Instagram.

Additional reporting by Julianna Rodriguez, Jenn Galinato and Malachi Parker.