Students left unsatiated after Israel-Palestine roundtable discussion

Sacramento State professors hosted a roundtable discussion on the recent developments in Israeli-Palestinian relations Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Students were invited to ask questions after the discussion.

The panel was composed of professors Harvey Stark, Sahar Razavi, Molly Dugan and Jaime Jackson. Each provided insight as it related to their areas of study.

While students and faculty were appreciative of the effort to inform the Sac State community, some left dissatisfied with the format of the event.

“I do think discussions about what’s happening in Israel and Palestine are important,” Fourth year English major Sidra Nawaz said. “I don’t know if the way the discussion went today was what you would consider successful or even productive.”

The university plans to hold further talking sessions on the topic.