Gallery Recap: Explore Stinger Expo’s clothing galore

On Tuesday, the University Union Ballroom flooded with eager students as they had vendors ranging from retailers, artists and even a barber to choose from.

Stinger Expo is an event hosted by the entrepreneurship club The Hive in an effort to encourage students to showcase their small businesses. The first Stinger Expo event took place in the Carlsen Center May 2022.

Hannah Chavez, fourth year business administration student, is the executive director of Stinger Expo. Chavez mentioned how she ran her small business HFlyFitsVintage to the founder of Stinger Expo Zaid Darwish in 2022, catching his attention.

“It’s really cool seeing the physical manifestation play out,” Chavez said.

Fellow business major and Director of Stinger Expo Madi Lane ran her small business madgroovyvintage since she was 16 years old. Lane agreed to join Stinger Expo to continue gaining experience with business entrepreneurship.



“I think we had the longest line out we’ve ever had! It’s so cool to see all our hard work has paid off,” Chavez said.

Fifth year business marketing student Roman Ocha had the opportunity to sell his IAM Water bottles at the Expo. His brand Iam Fitness’ purpose is to influence and empower his audience to accomplish their goals.

“It’s a great way to make connections and put my name out there!” Ocha said.

Graduate Juancarlos Sanchez returned to Sac State to attend the Expo and look at the vendors’ products on display.

“I liked seeing the handcrafted crochet, poster prints, and fashion,” Sanchez said. “It was so cool to see the community grow together.”

The next Stinger Expo is arranged to take place Oct. 31 inside the University Union Ballroom at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The expo will be present at Sac State’s WeUSI music festival Sept. 30.