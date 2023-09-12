REVIEW: Olivia Rodrigo spills her ‘GUTS’ on second album

The summer of 2023 has been an iconic one for women with artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé on tour and the “Barbie” movie shattering box office records, there has been a spirited celebration of femininity and the reclamation of girlhood.

Olivia Rodrigo brings this summer to a poignant close with her new album that invites girls and women to relive the emotional rollercoaster of their teenage years.

After her smash debut “SOUR” in 2021, everyone waited with bated breath to see if Rodrigo would experience a sophomore slump or release an album that could further launch herself into stardom.

“GUTS,” as it’s so aptly titled, is a mix of pop punk and power ballads topped off with intimate lyricism.

Rodrigo’s influences shine through with many of the songs sounding as if they could fit into the ‘90s Riot Grrrl movement; the movement of feminism with the power of punk backing it significantly impacted a generation of women.

Rodrigo cites notable influences of the era, such as Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre, as inspiration, which can be heard vividly on tracks like “bad idea right?” and “get him back!”

Songs like “all-american bitch” and “ballad of a homeschool girl” tackle how it feels to be an awkward, shy teenage girl with the pressure of the restrictive societal standards weighing on her shoulders. The distorted guitar riffs and scream singing make the lyrics tongue-in-cheek and offer a window into the world of teenage girls grappling with conformity and their own identities.

In “all-american bitch”, Rodrigo’s lyrics take on a biting and satirical tone with the song’s ending outro, “I’m grateful all the time, I’m sexy and I’m kind, I’m pretty when I cry.” These overly saccharine lyrics at the close of the song serve as a stark juxtaposition, cutting through the contradictions and unattainable ideals for women to achieve.

Yet, “GUTS” is not a one-dimensional album. It carefully balances its punk-infused tracks with impassioned ballads, allowing the lyrics to take center stage. On “the grudge” and “teenage dream,” the inclusion of pianos and strings adds a new layer of emotional depth and complexity to these ballads, a facet that was somewhat absent in “SOUR.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s songwriting ability shines bright throughout “GUTS,” inviting listeners to connect with the universal truths of adolescence—the heartaches, the rebellion, and the quest for identity.

so grateful to have olivia rodrigo making music to soundtrack my teenage years (i am in my mid-20s) — Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) September 8, 2023

Another stand-out song, “lacy” is quickly becoming a fan favorite with its plucking guitar riffs and sweet crooning vocals –almost reminiscent of the band Weezer. The track’s lyrics have sparked speculation as fans are now guessing who “lacy” is, given that the song is about a woman whom Rodrigo is seemingly insecure about.

In its entirety, “GUTS” is an unvarnished and sincere portrayal of the teenage experience and, more importantly, the woes of being a teenage girl. On her new album, Rodrigo has not only solidified her place in the musical pantheon but has become a voice for a generation of young women.