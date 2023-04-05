Master violin student finds her voice in music

Jina Park prepares for the last recital of her violin master of music degree.

Master violin student Jina Park prepared for her last recital in the Sacramento State Master of Music program Feb. 28. Musicians close to her spoke about how Park has excelled in her art.

Park said the violin was the perfect tool for her to find her voice. Master of Music Anna Presler and Doctor of Musical Arts John Cozza reflected on Park’s vast improvement in the time they’ve known her.

Park’s husband, Jia-mo Chen, spoke about her growth as a musician and teacher. The couple have a similar philosophy when it comes to teaching their own students at J’s Music Studio.

Music education major Nathanial Bacon was impressed by Park’s choice of repertoire which includes compositions from tango-revolutionary Astor Piazzolla.

Park, Pressler and Cozza say the Sac State music program fosters a supportive environment where students, mentors and instructors are focused on the development of peers as musicians.

Watch the full recital on facebook, here.