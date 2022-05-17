‘The Heart Part 5’, ‘It’s Dry,’ ‘I Never Liked You’, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’: KEYS ‘N D MINOR PODCAST
May 17, 2022
On this episode of “Keys ‘n D Minor,” Keyshawn and Nijzel talk about the latest albums and singles of late. Later, they talk about recent album releases: ‘It’s Dry’ by Pusha T, ‘I Never Liked You’ by Future, and ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ by Jack Harlow.
They also talk about the latest single from Kendrick Lamar, ‘The Heart Part 5’, ahead of his long-awaited album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.’
Music (in order of appearance)
She’s Gone by Free Hip Hop Beats
The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar
Grindin’ by Clipse
WAIT FOR U by Future ft. Drake and Tems
Side Piece by Jack Harlow