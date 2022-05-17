‘The Heart Part 5’, ‘It’s Dry,’ ‘I Never Liked You’, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’: KEYS ‘N D MINOR PODCAST

Hosts Nijzel Dotson and Keyshawn Davis break down the latest single from Kendrick Lamar’s new album on this new episode of Keys ‘N D Minor. (Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)

On this episode of “Keys ‘n D Minor,” Keyshawn and Nijzel talk about the latest albums and singles of late. Later, they talk about recent album releases: ‘It’s Dry’ by Pusha T, ‘I Never Liked You’ by Future, and ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ by Jack Harlow.

They also talk about the latest single from Kendrick Lamar, ‘The Heart Part 5’, ahead of his long-awaited album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.’





Music (in order of appearance)

She’s Gone by Free Hip Hop Beats

The Heart Part 5 by Kendrick Lamar

Grindin’ by Clipse

WAIT FOR U by Future ft. Drake and Tems

Side Piece by Jack Harlow