Sacramento State softball pitcher earns her third Big Sky Conference award this season

Marissa Bertuccio pitches against Portland State on April 2, 2022 at Shea Stadium. Bertuccio earned her third Big Sky Conference “pitcher of the week” award by shutting out the Vikings twice and striking out 14 batters. (Graphic made on Canva)

A Sacramento State softball pitcher earned her third Big Sky Conference pitcher of the week award on Tuesday for her dominant shutouts against Portland State this past weekend.

RELATED: Lights out! Sacramento State softball wins 2 of 3 against Portland State – The State Hornet

Junior pitcher Marissa Bertuccio continued her phenomenal season as she shut out Portland State twice this past weekend.

This was Bertuccio’s eighth time being named Big Sky Conference pitcher of the week in her collegiate career. Bertuccio threw two complete-game shut-outs while allowing just ten total hits this past weekend and struck out 14 Vikings as well.

“It feels really nice,” Bertuccio said. “It definitely boosts my confidence up but I’m still working hard and I’m still having some bad days, so I’m still going through that.”

RELATED: Sac State softball players earn weekly awards after five-game Capital Classic sweep

In her first win of the weekend against the Vikings, Bertuccio threw a complete-game shutout and was able to strike out nine batters on the day as well. She allowed just six hits in a 2-0 Hornets victory.

“I’m so happy for her,” freshman shortstop Nikki Barboza said. “I know she’s an amazing pitcher, and I’m honestly very excited and I feel so lucky to be behind her on defense.”

Bertuccio has been nearly unhittable for the entire season, with a conference-leading 14 wins, six shutouts, and 13 complete games for the season. Bertuccio is also standing in second place for strikeouts with 114 and has a 2.27 earned run average, which is good for third place.

“I’m super proud of her,” head coach Lori Perez said. “She’s been working really hard and training each week to get ready. I know she was really motivated to not only take care of the ball games against Portland State, but to also get game one and game three, and to throw two shutouts, I’m just really proud of her.”